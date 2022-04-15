Isle of Man weather: Cloudy, but dry
Friday 15th April 2022 8:52 am
The Chasms (Gosia Koguc-Batista )
Cloudy and dry with some hill fog.
A light to moderate southeast wind, with temperatures reaching around 13°C at best.
Outlook
Dry but mostly cloudy tomorrow morning, then some bright or sunny spells will develop in the afternoon. Temperatures rising to 15°C away from windward coasts in light to moderate south or southeast winds.
Dry for much of Sunday although often rather cloudy, then rain will develop later in the day. Light to moderate southeast winds freshening, then veering southwest overnight. Top temperatures around 15°C.
