Isle of Man weather: Cloudy with rain later

Cloudy with periods of rain soon arriving this morning, turning heavy at times this afternoon before clearing away later but becoming misty.

Highest temperature around 13°C with light or moderate east to northeast winds become variable this afternoon.

Outlook

Largely cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow with hill fog and coastal mist or fog patches at times. A light to moderate south or southwest wind and top temperature of 14°C.