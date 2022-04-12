Isle of Man weather: Cloudy with rain later
Tuesday 12th April 2022 8:24 am
(Mark Watterson )
Cloudy with periods of rain soon arriving this morning, turning heavy at times this afternoon before clearing away later but becoming misty.
Highest temperature around 13°C with light or moderate east to northeast winds become variable this afternoon.
Outlook
Largely cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow with hill fog and coastal mist or fog patches at times. A light to moderate south or southwest wind and top temperature of 14°C.
Largely dry but rather cloudy on Thursday, with the risk of some coastal mist at first. Temperatures reaching up to 14°C at best, in the mainly moderate south to southeast wind.
