Isle of Man weather: Cold start, sunny spells

The view from the Bungalow at 7.25am ( Isle of Man Government )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

A cold start with a slight ground frost in places this morning, otherwise sunny spells today with very isolated showers. Moderate to fresh north or northwest wind and a top temperature of 9°C.

Outlook

Bright with a few isolated showers during the Saturday morning, clearing to become mainly dry with sunny spells. Moderate to fresh northwest winds falling light later during the day, and backing southwest overnight.

Dry and bright with some sunny spells for much of Sunday, then turning cloudy later. Moderate west or southwest soon backing a light south-easterly by the evening, then freshening overnight.