Isle of Man weather: Cold with sunny spells

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Cold start to the day, otherwise sunny spells and the risk of the odd wintry shower during the morning. Moderate locally fresh northwest wind backing southwest later and easing, top temperature 9°C.

A touch of frost again overnight into tomorrow then dry with some hazy sunshine at first before thickening cloud arrives later in the day. Light to moderate south or southwest wind backing east or southeast through the afternoon, top temperature 10°C.

Outlook

On Monday dry and cloudy to start, then some outbreaks of rain in the afternoon or evening. Fresh to strong east or southeast wind and a highest temperature 12°C.