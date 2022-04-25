Isle of Man weather: Dry with sunny spells later

Douglas at 7.15am ( Isle of Man Government )

Dry again today, and although skies may be rather cloudy at first good sunny spells will develop. Light east or northeast winds, with the maximum temperature 13 or 14 Celsius.

Tonight will stay dry with clear spells, with tomorrow then another fine and dry day with light winds.

Outlook

Remaining fine and settled for the rest of the week, with light easterly breezes and plenty of sunny spells.