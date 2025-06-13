Three outstanding Isle of Man residents have been recognised by His Majesty King Charles III in the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours List, each celebrated for their exceptional contributions to Island life and beyond.
Announced by Government House this evening (Friday), the honours include two MBEs and one British Empire Medal, awarded to individuals who have shaped community, culture, and sport in ways that have left a lasting legacy.
Among the recipients is our very own John Watterson, a true Manx legend whose name is synonymous with Isle of Man sport and journalism.
He is joined by the Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey, honoured for his transformative leadership at Cathedral Isle of Man, and Karen Norton, whose work supporting newcomers to the Island through English education has changed hundreds of lives.
John Watterson MBE - A life in sport and service
If you’ve followed Manx sport over the past half-century, chances are you’ve read the words of John Watterson.
Now, in a richly deserved moment of recognition, Mr Watterson has been appointed an MBE for ‘Outstanding Services and Dedication to Sport in the Isle of Man’.
Starting out in newspapers at just 15 years old, John worked his way up to become Sports Editor, where his reporting became an essential part of island life.
With honesty, encyclopaedic knowledge, and unfailing accuracy, he chronicled everything from school football finals to world-class performances by Sir Mark Cavendish, David Knight, and Yasmin Ingham.
His coverage of the Isle of Man TT races, including the legendary Dunlop family, helped shape the island’s sporting narrative for generations to come.
But John’s influence extends far beyond the printed page.
He has served on the Isle of Man Sports Awards Committee, worked with clubs like Ellan Vannin Cycling Club and Ramsey Motorcycle Club, and, more recently, chaired the Auto Cycle Union, shaping the very future of motorsport on the island.
A passionate sportsman himself, both cyclist and runner, he’s known as much for his humility and humour as for his talent.
From preserving heritage to mentoring young talent, John Watterson has helped define what it means to champion Manx sport, and his MBE is a fitting tribute to a lifetime of dedication.
Everyone at Media Isle of Man is extremely proud of John.
Dean Nigel Godfrey MBE – A Cathedral reimagined
The Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey has been made an MBE for ‘Outstanding Service to Church and Community in the United Kingdom and the Isle of Man’, recognising a life of faith, compassion, and transformative leadership.
Born and educated on the Island, Nigel spent 20 years revitalising Christ Church in Brixton before returning to the Isle of Man in 2007 to take up the role of Vicar of St German’s.
In 2011, he became Dean of Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, a post he has used to reimagine what a modern cathedral can be.
Faced with declining congregations and crumbling buildings, Dean Godfrey led the charge for renewal.
He launched a vision for a ‘Cathedral Precinct’, beginning with 17 stunning religious gardens reflecting the island’s Christian heritage.
From there, he oversaw extensive internal reordering: installing underfloor heating, modern facilities, and improved access.
The work culminated in a royal visit in 2024 when the Princess Royal officially reopened the restored Cathedral.
But his impact hasn’t only been bricks and mortar.
Dean Godfrey helped establish the Cathedral Choir School, brought in a Director of Music, and ensured sacred music continues to flourish.
He has also opened the Cathedral’s doors wider than ever before, hosting everything from cultural events to the weekly ‘Big Table’ community lunch and Warm Space sessions during the winter months.
Known for his calm, optimistic leadership, he has inspired generosity, unity, and renewal, creating a spiritual, cultural, and community heart for the island.
Karen Norton BEM – A beacon of welcome and inclusion
Completing the trio of honours is former teacher Karen Norton, awarded the British Empire Medal for ‘Outstanding Services to English Learning in the Isle of Man.’
After retiring from a career in education, much of it spent supporting children with additional needs, Karen founded Café Lingo, a volunteer-led initiative offering free English lessons and community support to immigrants arriving on the Island.
Over the past eight years, Karen has devoted over 35 hours each week to Café Lingo, supporting more than 500 people from 48 different countries.
Her work not only teaches language but builds confidence, connection, and belonging.
Under her guidance, Café Lingo became much more than a classroom.
It was a hub of culture, compassion, and support, from organising safety talks by emergency services to providing a safe and inclusive space for all.
Since 2022, Karen has played a crucial role in welcoming Ukrainian families fleeing war, working closely with the One World Centre and local churches to offer assistance in their time of need.
Though now retired from day-to-day teaching, Karen remains involved, and her legacy continues to shape the lives of countless newcomers.
Her honour is a powerful reminder of how grassroots efforts can create lasting, transformative impact.
What is an MBE and a BEM?
The King’s Birthday Honours celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to their communities or fields of work, often over many years.
Among the awards announced this year are the MBE and BEM, two honours that recognise different kinds of service and dedication.
An MBE, or Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, was first introduced by King George V in 1917.
It is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or service to the community that has had a lasting, meaningful impact.
Often given to those who have made a difference at a national or regional level, an MBE recognises work that sets an example for others to follow.
The British Empire Medal (BEM), meanwhile, is typically awarded for more ‘hands-on’ service at a local level.
This could be through voluntary work, community leadership, or innovative projects that have made a tangible difference over time, often in a sustained and deeply personal way.
Both honours are a reflection of exceptional commitment, and this year’s Isle of Man recipients are shining examples of that spirit.