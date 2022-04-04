Isle of Man weather: Dull and damp
Monday 4th April 2022 6:19 am
Share
Peel at 7.15am (Isle of Man Government )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Cloudy, dull and rather damp today with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times. Fresh westerly winds in places, but quite mild as temperatures reach 12 or 13 Celsius.
Tonight will remain cloudy with a little rain, and tomorrow will see similar conditions, mostly cloudy with patchy rain and fresh to strong west or southwest winds.
Outlook
Breezy on Wednesday, again with some rain likely at times.
Sunrise: 6:45am Today Sunset: 7:59pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |