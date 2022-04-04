Isle of Man weather: Dull and damp

Cloudy, dull and rather damp today with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle at times. Fresh westerly winds in places, but quite mild as temperatures reach 12 or 13 Celsius.

Tonight will remain cloudy with a little rain, and tomorrow will see similar conditions, mostly cloudy with patchy rain and fresh to strong west or southwest winds.

Outlook

Breezy on Wednesday, again with some rain likely at times.