Isle of Man weather: Fine and hazy sunshine
Wednesday 23rd March 2022 7:03 am
Douglas at 7am (Isle of Man Government )
Fine and dry with hazy sunshine after a misty start to the day. Light to moderate mainly east or southeast wind and becoming very warm with a top temperature of 15°C.
Fine again tomorrow with hazy sunshine and light winds. Risk of coastal mist and fog patches at times. Top temperature 14°C.
Outlook
Remaining fine and settled for the following few days with light and variable winds. Ongoing risk of coastal mist and fog patches at times throughout.
Sunrise: 6:15am Today Sunset: 6:37pm Today
