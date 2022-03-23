Isle of Man weather: Fine and hazy sunshine

Douglas at 7am ( Isle of Man Government )

Fine and dry with hazy sunshine after a misty start to the day. Light to moderate mainly east or southeast wind and becoming very warm with a top temperature of 15°C.

Fine again tomorrow with hazy sunshine and light winds. Risk of coastal mist and fog patches at times. Top temperature 14°C.

Outlook

Remaining fine and settled for the following few days with light and variable winds. Ongoing risk of coastal mist and fog patches at times throughout.