Three men sustained minor injuries following a fight in Douglas as hundreds of football fans gathered to watch England's semi-final against Argentina on a big screen.
The incident happened on North Quay at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, July 15, during the public screening outside The British Hotel.
Eyewitnesses said the altercation broke out in the middle of the large crowd shortly after Argentina scored an equaliser against England, with police later confirming they were called to reports of a fight involving three men.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: 'Police attended North Quay, Douglas, at approximately 9:30pm on Wednesday, July 15 following reports of a fight involving three men.
'All three men sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.
'Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and no further details will be made available at this time.'
The match had attracted hundreds of supporters to North Quay, where fans watched England take on Argentina on a giant outdoor screen in what had been a lively atmosphere throughout much of the evening.
However, witnesses said the mood changed when the disturbance broke out among spectators near the screen as the South Americans levelled the score.
Police have not confirmed what led to the altercation or whether any arrests have been made.
England ultimately suffered heartbreak after Argentina scored twice late in the match to book their place in the final, bringing an end to the Three Lions' hopes of reaching another major tournament showpiece.
Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and have not released any further details while enquiries remain ongoing.