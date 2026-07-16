Families across the island are being invited to roar, stomp and dance their way through an interactive musical adventure as Manx Family Concerts stages its latest performance this weekend.
Bumpus Jumpus Dinosaurumpus will take place this Sunday, July 19, at the King's Court Theatre at King William's College in Castletown, with performances at 1pm and 3pm.
Based on the children's book by Tony Mitton and Guy Parker-Rees, the concert has been designed especially for young audiences, combining live music with storytelling in an interactive setting.
Children will be encouraged to take part throughout the performance as playful dinosaurs leap through meadows, make new friends and explore movement and music.
Organisers say the family-friendly event aims to inspire curiosity and creativity in a relaxed and welcoming environment, with young audience members invited to move, explore and join in as the story unfolds.
Heather Daykin, from Manx Family Concerts, said: ‘If you’re looking for something a little different to enjoy with the children this weekend, we’d love to welcome you along.
‘Bumpus Jumpus Dinosaurumpus is full of energy, wonderful music and plenty of opportunities for children to join in. It’s a joyful celebration of imagination, movement and storytelling and we hope families leave with big smiles, happy memories and perhaps even a few dinosaur roars!’
Manx Family Concerts has earned a strong reputation for creating performances that inspire creativity and joy, particularly among younger audiences.
They most recently portrayed timeless tale of Peter Rabbit at King’s Court Theatre back in April.
This latest show looks to continue combining gentle pacing with an interactive atmosphere that keeps children engaged while remaining enjoyable for parents.