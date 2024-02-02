Tickets for the island's biggest annual concert go on sale tomorrow.
The Conister Bank Young Farmers Concert returns to the Gaiety Theatre in March, with tickets once again expected to sell like hot cakes.
Tickets go on sale at the Welcome Centre on Saturday from 8am, and sell out quickly every year.
You can also buy them online from 10.30am.
The concert takes place on March 7, 8 and 9 this year and performances are staged by members of the island’s four Young Farmers’ Clubs.
Dedicated fans have been known to camp out and queue overnight at the Sea Terminal in Douglas to ensure they can get a ticket.
This year the concerts are sponsored by Conister Bank and ‘fuelled’ by Isle of Man Creamery.
The Young Farmers say: ‘We’re excited to be supported by Conister Bank once again and to welcome the Isle of Man Creamery on board as sponsor also! The show couldn’t go on without their support and we’re extremely grateful for their involvement.’