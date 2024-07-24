The architect of the Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill believes the service should be on the NHS - revealing that a number of doctors have already expressed interest in taking part in the process.
The Bill, which was introduced by Dr Alex Allinson, MHK for Ramsey and a GP, passed the third reading in the House of Keys on Tuesday and will now head to the Legislative Council (LegCo) for consideration.
But the Legislative Council cannot vote The Bill down, only amend and delay it by up to 12 months.
The Bill proposes that the option of assisted dying should be made available as a choice for terminally ill, mentally competent residents of the island, subject to strict safeguards.
MHKs completed the clauses stage of the controversial Bill earlier this month, following seven days of debate across three months.
One of the most powerful arguments against the Bill has been the reported opposition within the medical profession with suggestions that would make the service unworkable.
But Dr Allinson said: ‘I would like to see assisted dying as a choice for people with terminal illness being available on the NHS. The full arrangement would need to be drawn up by the Department of Health and Social Care.
‘It will take time to get the medical profession onboard. Having added the opt-in clause we need to look at the right support and training.
‘I have already been approached by a number of doctors who are interested in taking part and I do not believe there is a problem with a lack of support among the medical profession.
‘I have also been talking to the General Medical Council about the regulations which they are already looking at in relation to Jersey and Scotland [who are also considering similar legislation].’
Dr Allinson has also expressed relief the Bill is moving forward.
‘Obviously, I am very grateful for members who have backed the Bill,’ he said, ‘and it is another step forward in terms of legislation and clearing the clauses stage.
‘Over the last 20 years various politicians have tried to introduce this but there has now been a change in public opinion.’
The next stage will be for LegCo to scrutinise the Bill.
Dr Allinson said: ‘I am now working with members of LegCo who will take this through in October and I will assist them in any way I can.
‘I have talked to several LegCo members and there is support in that chamber for this Bill. They know the amount of time taken over this in the House of Keys and they know the public interest and public backing there has been.
‘LegCo can propose amendments which will then come back to the Keys for approval but there have been extensive changes already.’
But Dr Allinson has warned lots of work is still needed before the legislation will be fully implemented.
‘One thing that came out of the debate was the importance of the underlying regulations,’ Dr Allinson said.
‘The Bill provides the framework but there is still room to discuss the regulations.
‘A lot of work also needs to be done with the implantation of the act and that could take one or two years. This will take time.
‘Royal ascent is likely to be given in 2025 but it could be the end of 2026 or even the start of 2027 before it is in place. This is not going to be rushed.
‘The Bill is there now. Changes can still be made but we have done our job. I am proud of the work we have done in the House of Keys and parliament. I am relieved after such a long process but there is still a lot of work to be done but it will be by other people.’