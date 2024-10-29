The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister Alfred Cannan has survived a non-statutory vote of no confidence today.
A debate, that begun shortly after 11pm, saw many MHKs speak in regards to the motion.
Tim Glover, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, tabled the motion that the House has no confidence in Alfred Cannan MHK as Chief Minister.
Mr Glover’s motion was tabled during a period of political turmoil, which included the resignation of Lawrie Hooper as Minister for Health and Social Care over a bitter dispute regarding funding for Manx Care.
This afternoon it was confirmed that the motion was defeated by six votes to 18.
The six members who voted in favour of no confidence were Ms Christian, Ms Edge, Ms Faragher, Mr Glover, Mr Hooper and Mr Thomas.
The 18 against the vote of no confidence were Dr Allinson, Mr Ashford, Mrs Barber, Mrs Caine, Mr Callister, Mr Cannan, Mrs Corlett, Mr Crookall, Dr Haywood, Mr Johnston, Ms Lord-Brennan, Mrs Maltby, Mr Moorhouse, Mr Peters, Mrs Poole-Wilson, Mr Smith, Mr Watterson (Speaker and Mr Wannenburgh
Mr Cannan added: ‘Where I have fallen short, I am sorry.
‘Whatever the outcome today, I can assure you I will continue to serve for as long as you’ll have me’