The island’s first Tesco Express has opened its doors this morning.
The red ribbon was cut and customers were welcomed in to the Arbory Street store at 8am this morning.
To officially mark the opening, today (Thursday) the store is offering double club card points in the new outlet.
Also Tesco is donating £1,000 to Isle Listen – a charity offering early intervention mental health support and training in schools, the workplace and community - as part of its grand opening.
A Tesco statement said: ‘Supporting the local community is hugely important to Tesco and its colleagues, and the new stores will look to have an ongoing positive impact through the retailer’s community programmes - Tesco Stronger Starts and Community Food Connection – supporting charities and community groups across the Isle of Man.
‘Over the last seven years, the supermarket’s customers on the Isle of Man have helped to nominate worthy recipients of grants totalling £217,504 for 109 groups and good causes through its blue token voting scheme, Stronger Starts.
‘Given the pressures on household budgets, Tesco remains committed to providing value now more than ever. With customers increasingly looking to save money on their food shop, customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard Prices to ensure they are getting the best deals every time they shop.
Store Director Andy Sanderson said: ‘We are excited to be opening our new store and we’re really looking forward to serving the local community.
‘We’ve worked in close partnership with local suppliers and the Isle of Man government to ensure we can provide the best service to our customers with great products and value.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 120 new jobs created – all from the local community. We want to thank all the local residents for their patience and understanding while we’ve been refurbishing the old Shoprite stores.’