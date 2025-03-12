Measures to protect the Isle of Man from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have been stepped up following a confirmed outbreak in Hungary.
The highly contagious disease was discovered on a cattle farm near the Hungarian border with Slovakia this week.
In response, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has implemented immediate measures to prevent the importation of cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats from both countries.
The ban extends to other non-domestic animals, such as deer and wild boar, as well as their untreated products, including fresh meat and dairy, aligning restrictions with the UK.
Travellers will no longer be allowed to bring meat, dairy, animal products, hay, or straw into the Isle of Man from the affected countries to protect farmers and their livestock.
The Isle of Man’s Chief Veterinary Officer is urging farmers to remain vigilant for clinical signs of FMD in light of the recent outbreaks in Europe although there are currently no cases in the UK.
DEFA’s chief veterinary officer Dr Amy Beckett has urged people to adhere to the new measures and to be vigilant.
She said: ‘These enhanced restrictions are a crucial step in protecting our agricultural industry. I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the utmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow strict biosecurity measures, and report any suspicions to DEFA immediately.’
FMD poses no risk to human or food safety but is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cattle, sheep, pigs, and other cloven-hoofed animals. Symptoms include sores and blisters on the feet, mouth, and tongue, along with fever, lameness, and a reluctance to feed.
The last major outbreaks in the UK occurred in 2001 and 2007 which resulted in the culling of millions of animals.
Anyone who suspects FMD in their animals should call 685844 immediately as it’s a notifiable disease. For more information and guidance, visit the DEFA website.