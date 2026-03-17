The island’s longest-serving horse tram driver will perform the official opening ceremony at next month’s Isle of Man Beer & Cider Festival.
Peter Cannan started working on the trams aged 18 in the 1976 season.
He studied pharmacy at university and although he qualified, he decided he liked the horses and tram driving so much he never took up a post as a chemist.
This year the Douglas Bay horse trams celebrate their 150th year of operation.
In April Peter will have been driving the trams for 50 years – a third of the time that the tramway has been running.
Peter will deliver the official Festival Ale by, of course, horse and tram and pour the first pint at the festival.
The ale has been specially brewed by Snugborough Trading Estate’s Odin’s Brewery and a donation from each pint served will be donated to this year’s good cause, the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
The annual festival – the 13th to be held – takes place from Thursday, April 9 to Saturday, April 11 in the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, featuring more than 150 real ales, ciders, perries fruit wines and mead.
The festival, which is once again sponsored sponsored by advocates Humphrey & Helfrich, is expected to draw more than 2,000 visitors across the three days.
A good selection of food will be available and there will be live music on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the VillaGaiety box office, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or on the door subject to availability.
Anyone who is interested in assisting this year’s festival is asked to contact the staffing officer, Jenny Kelly by emailing [email protected].