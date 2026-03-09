Music lovers across the island are being invited to experience what is being billed as one of the most powerful concerts of the year as the Isle of Man Choral Society joins forces with the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra for their annual collaboration.
The concert, titled ‘Better is Peace,’ will take place on Sunday, March 29 at 3pm in the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
It will bring together more than 100 singers alongside a full symphony orchestra of more than 60 musicians. It will create the largest choral-orchestral sound regularly heard in the island.
It remains the only choral concert in the Isle of Man performed with a full symphony orchestra, making it a highlight of the cultural calendar.
The performance will feature two contemporary choral masterpieces, each exploring themes of conflict, faith and humanity’s enduring hope for peace.
It opens with Missa Deus Nobiscum – Mass of God With Us by celebrated British composer Philip Stopford.
Written in 2021, the work will receive its Isle of Man premiere later this month. Known for his richly lyrical style, Stopford’s music blends radiant choral writing with sweeping orchestral colour, moving between moments of quiet reflection and passages of soaring beauty.
Drawing on texts and musical influences from multiple faiths and cultures, the piece combines ancient poetry, dramatic orchestral writing and powerful choral movements. It takes listeners on an emotional journey from the devastation of war through to a hopeful plea for lasting peace.
With global tensions frequently dominating the news, organisers say the message of the work feels particularly timely. Audiences can expect a performance that is deeply moving, thought-provoking and ultimately uplifting, reminding listeners of the shared humanity that binds people together.
The concert will be conducted by Mandy Griffin, musical director of the Isle of Man Choral Society, whose dynamic leadership has helped build the choir’s reputation for ambitious and inspiring performances.
Dr Griffin said the choir has put significant effort into preparing for the event.
‘The choir have really worked hard on this year’s programme and we are so looking forward to performing these two wonderful pieces of music,’ she said.
Adding to the excitement of the occasion, composer Philip Stopford is hoping to attend the performance, flights permitting, after conducting the Aylesbury Choral Society in Berkshire the evening before.
The concert will also feature two distinguished soloists.
Soprano Ruth Tickle, the 2025 Cleveland Medallist, will perform alongside outstanding young cellist Samuel Hills‑Field, who is currently studying for his MA at the Royal Northern College of Music.
Samuel will perform the cello solo in the famous Benedictus movement from The Armed Man.
With the grandeur of the Royal Hall, the combined forces of chorus and orchestra and music that speaks directly to the spirit of the times, ‘Better is Peace’ promises to be one of the island’s most powerful and memorable musical events of the year.
Tickets are available through the VillaGaiety website, priced at £15 for adults and £3 for under-16s. Early booking is strongly recommended.