Pharmacies across the island will soon be able to apply for licences to dispense medicinal cannabis following a successful trial.
Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper told the House of Keys this week no concerns had been raised following a trial to allow the drug to be prescribed to patients.
He says the government is only overseeing dispensing of the drug and not the prescribing of it which is carried out by private clinics registered with the Care Quality Commission.
Karsons pharmacy in Onchan was given the island's first licence to dispense private prescriptions under a year-long pilot scheme which began in December 2022.
In response to a question from Rushen MHK Dr Michelle Haywood on the trial and what would happen next, Mr Hooper said the trial has been completed and confirmed it will now be expanded. He says no concerns have been raised from the trial.
The minister said: ‘The review has been completed and a series of decisions made for a long-term licensing regime befitting of the island’s population with due considerations to patient accessibility, affordability and safety.
‘We are finalising the approach for an unrestricted number of pharmacies to apply for licences, therefore enabling the expansion of the service.’
Mr Hooper confirmed further information and guidance to prospective licence holders seeking licences will be made available on July 8. He explained there will be strict monitoring and six-monthly inspections in place to ensure compliance among those dispensing medicinal cannabis.
The licences will also have maximum quantity limits to enable pharmacies to order larger quantities and bring costs down.
When asked about what the demand might be, Mr Hooper said he suspects there is greater demand for medicinal cannabis than is currently being met.
Thousands of medicinal cannabis prescriptions have been imported and dispensed by Karsons since the trial began with hundreds of patients benefitting.
Mr Hooper said patient accessibility, safety and affordability would be at the forefront of the decision-making.
The Manx Government decided to begin the trial to dispense medicinal cannabis following a public consultation.
From 3,285 responses, 99.2% of those were supportive of medical cannabis being available under a quality assured and accredited process.
To give medicinal cannabis its full title ‘cannabis-based products for medicinal use’ these are products that contain cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabinol or a cannabinol derivative.
They differ from over-the-counter cannabis/hemp oils which are readily and legally available to purchase on the high street or online.
These products are classed as food supplements, and to be legally sold, they must not contain more than 1mg of THC.
Patients turn to medicinal cannabis to treat pain conditions, psychiatric conditions, manage the effects of cancer treatment, such as nausea and anxiety, gastrointestinal issues and neurological conditions.
Patients wanting medicinal cannabis will need to contact an approved clinic who will then provide a private prescription.
They cannot be issued through the NHS which means patients have to pay, but patients also need to notify their GP if they get a prescription.