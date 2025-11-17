An arts and crafts store in Ramsey has announced it is closing due in part to the rise in insurance costs after the premises flooded twice.
The owner of Ewenique has posted on social media to say the Sheep Stuff shop in St Paul’s Square will close next month.
The post says: ‘Sad news as the shop will close on December 15.
‘I have battled health problems the last 18 months while floods in the shop have not helped and insurance has more than doubled due to the floods.
‘Thank you everyone for all your support, I have tried my best to promote St Paul’s Square.
‘But I am not hanging up my needles or craft tools as I will still do workshops at various venues.’