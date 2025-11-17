A Ramsey teenager who drove without his R plates three times in just over a month has been fined £700.
Vincent Jameson Howarth, 18, also had his R plate period extended by six months, until March 2026.
Magistrates heard that the teenager was stopped by police on April 12, May 23, and May 25, each time not displaying R plates.
On May 23, he was also exceeding the 50mph restriction on R plate drivers, by driving at 70mph.
Howarth, of Close Ollay, claimed that on May 23, a friend had removed his plates for a joke, and on May 25, he said he’d been driving to Douglas to collect the R plates.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with three points.