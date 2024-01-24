The most popular baby names on the Isle of Man for 2023 have been revealed this morning.
The Central Registry said for girls, the most popular forename was Isabelle/Isabella, with Darcie/Darcy, Hallie/Halle making up the top three.
Close behind were Mabel, Olivia and Willow.
In terms of baby boys, Archie, Noah and Oliver were the most popular names chosen in 2023.
Other popular names included Theo/Theodore, Teddy/Teddi and Luca.
There were 602 registered births on the Isle of Man in 2023.
A breakdown in the popularity show how many times each names were used.
Top boys names in 2023:
- The name Archie, Noah or Oliver were registered for birth eight times each
- Theo or Theodore was registered for birth seven times
- Luca and Teddi or Teddy were registered for birth six times each
- Caleb, Jacob and Joseph were registered for birth five times each
Top Girls names in 2023:
- The name Isabelle/Isabella was registered for birth eight times
- Darcie/Darcy was registered for birth five times
- Hallie/Halle, Mabel, Olivia and Willow were registered for birth four times each