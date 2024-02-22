Increased energy costs on the island has severely impacted the National Sports Centre’s (NSC) budget.
This is according to the former Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) Minister Julie Edge, who was replying to a question during Wednesday’s (February 21) Tynwald sitting.
Ms Edge said: ‘It was clear very early in the year that the department would experience significant cost pressures in relation to energy costs and the impact of the 2023 pay awards.
‘Outside of these two areas of impact, the NSC would deliver within its budget. The prolonged increases in energy costs has placed a significant financial burden on it.’
Talking about the specific figures, Ms Edge explained: ‘The current budget for the NSC is £1.7 million - this consists of £3 million expenditure offset by £1.3 million of income. It is not possible to give an exact figure, but it’s estimated that the overspend in respect of energy costs at the NSC is £260,000, with a further overspend of £220,000 on staffing costs - a current estimate of £480,000 overall.’
Later on Wednesday, it was announced that Ms Edge had been replaced as DESC Minister by Daphne Caine MHK.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that work to repair broken tiles at the National Sports Centre in Douglas cannot be started until the department receives a report from contractors.