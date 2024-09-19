These are exciting times for the island’s oldest established photographic society (also known as Isle of Man Photography Club) as it prepares for the start of yet another new season of events, with a programme which is bound to include something to suit every taste.
No expensive equipment is needed to attend or join the society, just a keen interest in this aspect of the visual arts.
Membership is open for new and returning members for a modest subscription. All those who share a common interest in photography are welcome to join.
The society’s fortnightly meetings will begin again at 7pm on Wednesday, September 25 at the St John Ambulance HQ, off Glencrutchery Road in Douglas beginning with a president’s welcome evening.
With the autumnal weather just around the corner, the club’s hard-working committee has designed a great new programme for the period up to the end of April next year.
A splendid 2024/25 programme has been devised which lists several outside events to maintain the interests of both members and guests.
These will include several tutorials on a range of stimulating topics, providing opportunities to socialise, develop and gain new skills, learning from the more experienced members.
By adopting an ‘ask me anything’ approach, those with greater experience share their knowledge.
In the case of the outside events, there is a commitment to creating an atmosphere in which everyone present can help each other to locate unusual photographic subjects that might otherwise go unnoticed.
A greater variety has been introduced throughout the coming season, with presentations and tips from several very experienced ‘local’ experts, including Dave Kneale, Andrea Trussell, Jason Kinrade, Dave Salter and Carola Rush.
These are always very popular sessions which combine great entertainment and fresh opportunities to learn.
Added to these, there will be a few of the usual competitions on set subjects, but also ‘open’ competitions too where photographers can choose their own subject matter.
Moreover, there will be non-competitive challenges and studio evenings, some of these being with experienced models.
Membership this season will entitle everyone to attendance throughout the autumn, winter and spring - and also, next summer’s outdoor events.
A mobile ‘phone competition appears in the new programme again, as the Isle of Man Photographic Society keeps pace with the latest trends as it has done so for the past 86 years.
ANTONY HAMILTON