Public sector rents in the island will increase by 5% from Monday, April 7, following a decision by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) in consultation with the island’s 15 local housing authorities.
The rise is aimed at balancing the need to maintain and develop the island’s stock of more than 6,200 public sector properties with affordability concerns for tenants.
Housing providers, including the DoI, face growing costs for services such as planned and capital maintenance.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood explained: ‘The importance of maintaining and developing the island’s stock of more than 6,200 public sector properties has been a key factor in considering this year’s rise, while balancing concerns around affordability for tenants.
‘I’d like to thank the local authorities for their input on this issue and look forward to further positive engagement on housing matters over the coming year.’
As part of this year’s review, the portion of total rental income that providers can allocate to maintenance will increase from 30% to 32.5%, while the allocation for administration rises from 6% to 7%.
Average rent increases
The changes will see tenants paying an additional £3.71 to £7.71 per week, depending on property type.
Property Type
Average Weekly Rent (2025/26)
Weekly Difference from 2024/25
1 bed flat
£77.96
£3.71
2 bed house
£114.87
£5.47
3 bed house
£131.60
£6.26
4 bed house
£162.05
£7.71
Support for tenants
Tenants whose rent is covered by income-assessed Social Security benefits will have their payments automatically adjusted to reflect the increased costs.
For those struggling to meet their rent, the DoI advises contacting their housing provider, who may be able to arrange a repayment plan.
Tenants can also reach out to the Social Security Division within the Treasury for advice on financial assistance.