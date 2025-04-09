An island resident has spoken about the shock of being diagnosed with bowel cancer at just 24 years old and has urged others not to ignore potential symptoms.
Pippa Slater, now 25, was diagnosed in April last year after experiencing blood in her stool and persistent constipation. Her diagnosis came following a week of abdominal pain.
She went on to have a colonoscopy and surgery, followed by fertility preservation treatment in Liverpool before starting chemotherapy. Her treatment ran from April to September 2024 and she is now under active surveillance.
Reflecting on her experience, Pippa said: ‘I didn't even think that it could be cancer. It didn’t even cross my mind. It was only when I had the physical pain that I eventually went to get it checked out.
‘If you have any symptoms, or you’re worried about anything, just ask someone for help or go to a healthcare professional. The sooner and earlier they find it, the better.’
Symptoms of bowel cancer can include blood in your stool, unexplained bloating or abdominal pain, a change in bowel habits, or the feeling of not fully emptying your bowels.
For more information, visit the Public Health Isle of Man website or speak to your GP.
