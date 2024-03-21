An Italian eatery in the heart of Douglas has closed its doors for the final time.
Monapoli, on Propsect Hill, announced the news on its Facebook page yesterday (Wednesday).
The cafe, which offered a dine-in and take away service, served authentic Italian street food.
Earlier this year the pasta bar was put on the market for £20,000, which included the leasehold of the three storey building.
The current owners, Giulio and Sarah, have been running the business for approximately one year.
And while it's now closed, they will be opening this Sunday (March 24) for a sale on the last of their food.
The statement, posted on social media, said: 'As many of you may know now we have closed.
'We completely appreciate all the love and support we have received over the years and we will miss you all.
'But we will be doing an open day to sell last bits of items on Sunday from 3pm. Much love from us all.’