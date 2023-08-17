It's going to be too windy for the Steam Packet's new flagship to sail tomorrow.
The company says that the Ben-my-Chree will operate Friday and Saturday’s daytime sailings due to 'operational restriction' at Heysham Port.
The new vessel, Manxman, which carried paying passengers for the first time today, is currently operating under a temporary 26-knot wind limit for entries to Heysham Port as part of the 'gradual build-up of knowledge and experience of operating the new vessel'.
The forecast for Friday and Saturday currently predicts stronger winds at Heysham Port than Manxman’s temporary limit.
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We’ve always been clear that safety is our first priority and nothing else can be allowed to come before that.
'We’d like to apologise for any disappointment for customers who were hoping to sail on Manxman, but we’re sure the travelling public will understand the reasoning.’
‘As we build up real world experience on Manxman in a variety of conditions the temporary limits on Heysham will be raised, but until then we will continue to feel our way in to operating this excellent new vessel.’
‘Today’s successful first return passenger crossing has already given us a lot of real world experience and we will continue to use this to improve all aspects of our operation.’