The ninth Manx Bard of the Isle of Man has won £25,000 on the popular ITV gameshow ‘Beat The Chasers’.
Boakesey Closs, who’s tenure as the Manx Bard ended in August 2024, appeared on the show on Sunday evening.
A post on the page read: ‘Huge congratulations to our ninth Manx Bard, Boakesey!
‘She’s just beaten the Chasers and clinched a massive £25,000, all to send her best friend Helen on the holiday she missed out on due to COVID!
‘We love hearing Boakesey introduce herself as the ninth Manx Bard. She’s a true champion both in poetry and in life!’
Boakesey also once appeared on Mastermind in 2023, and chose the Richard Sharpe novels by Bernard Cornwell as her specialist subject.
Speaking about her victory, Boakesey said: ‘I very nearly missed the show as I wasn't aware that it was being shown on Sunday night, but I am so glad I am able to send my pal off to see her pals in Australia and New Zealand.
‘I'm also glad the secret is out as I have wanted to tell Helen for months!
‘The show was a great experience - not quite as scary as Mastermind - and the production team took very good care of everyone, making for a lovely day out.
‘I was also very pleased to be able to tell others about the Manx Bard - a title that I will hold for the rest of my life.’