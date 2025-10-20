The Isle of Man Government has outlined the support and guidance available to the community following the unexplained death of 13-year-old school girl Emily Grace Kelly last week.
Police confirmed on Thursday, October 16, that a Year 9 student from Ballakermeen High School had died ‘outside of the school environment’, describing the death as ‘unexplained’.
Officers are investigating the circumstances on behalf of the Coroner of Inquests.
In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, head teacher Graeme Corrin said it was with ‘great sadness’ that he was notifying families of the pupil’s unexpected death.
He wrote: ‘Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this extremely sad time.’
The Isle of Man Constabulary clarified that no incident took place at the school itself and that Emily’s death occurred away from the Ballakermeen site.
Following the news, Public Health Isle of Man, which forms part of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), issued a public statement reminding people that help is available for anyone affected by the tragedy.
In a message shared on Facebook, the department said it was working to ensure support is in place for those feeling the impact of the event, adding that everyone processes grief and trauma differently.
The statement read: ‘You may be aware of a recent unexplained death in the community.
‘We’re working to ensure support is in place for those feeling the impact.
‘Whether you are personally affected or supporting a loved one, please know that help is available.
‘Everyone deals with traumatic experiences differently.
‘You may not immediately feel like you need support or to talk things through with someone, but if you begin to feel negative emotions or feelings further down the line, you can still contact support services.
‘There are several organisations that can help at a time like this, even if it’s just finding someone who will listen without judgement.’
It went on to include a list of mental health and wellbeing support services, several of which are available 24 hours a day. We have listed them all in bold at the bottom of the article.
The Kelly family has asked that the public avoid speculation around the circumstances of Emily’s death.
The GoFundMe post reads: ‘Emily tragically lost her young life at 13 on October 15th, 2025.
‘I am setting this up so we can raise some funds to give Emily the send-off she deserves and a beautiful headstone where her family and friends can go to grieve.
‘Anything at all would be very, very truly appreciated. Thank you. Forever 13. Rest in paradise beautiful young lady.’
The appeal has already raised more than £5,000 in donations.
Support services available:
- Crisis Response and Home Treatment Team – 01624 642860
- Childline – 0800 1111 (24/7) | childline.org.uk
- Kooth – kooth.com
- Papyrus – 0800 068 4141 | Text 07860 039967
- Eating Disorder Support – [email protected]
- Samaritans – 116 123 (24/7) | samaritans.org/branches/isle-of-man
- Young Minds – youngminds.org.uk
- Isle Listen Talk Service – 01624 679544 (weekdays) | talk.islelisten.im
- LGBTQ+ Support (Switchboard) – 0800 011 9100 (10am–10pm) | switchboard.lgbt