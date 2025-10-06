The eighth Manx Bard, Michael Manning, is set to launch a new poetry collection titled ‘Graih: Prophetic-Utopian Poems’ this November.
The volume, supported by Culture Vannin, reflects on the lives and experiences of people on the margins of Manx society, and will debut at a public poetry and music concert on Saturday, November 8 at Broadway Baptist Church in Douglas.
Michael, who was appointed Manx Bard in 2022, has lived in the Isle of Man since early childhood. He left school with no qualifications, instead choosing to dedicate himself to writing and community work.
Over the past two decades, he has worked closely with people experiencing homelessness and insecure housing, primarily through the former charity ‘Graih’ – the Manx word for ‘love’.
The new collection draws heavily on these experiences.
'Being chosen as Manx Bard was a great spur to read and write more poetry,' Michael said.
'The experiences of those on the margins are revelatory. I think that the lives of the extraordinary men and women I met through Graih have a national significance for us. The new volume is an attempt to reflect on that.'
‘Graih: Prophetic-Utopian Poems’ features a variety of poetic styles and themes, ranging from faith and social justice to politics and humour. Alongside poems inspired by individuals experiencing homelessness, the collection also includes work that celebrates the natural beauty of the Manx landscape.
Culture Vannin, which provided financial support for the project, praised the work for its cultural and social value.
Chris Williamson, vice chair of the charity, said: ‘Through Graih, Michael Manning brings Manx culture vividly to life, weaving together the island’s landscapes, stories, and people.
‘Culture Vannin is delighted to support a work that enriches our understanding and appreciation of Manx identity.’
The launch event, beginning at 7.30pm on November 8, is free and open to all.
Manning will read a selection of poems from the collection, joined by a range of island contributors including former Manx Bards Annie Kissack and Bradley Chambers, as well as Phil Gawne, Adele Harris, Susan Coyle and more. The evening will also feature music, while refreshments will be provided.
In keeping with the collection’s themes of inclusion and accessibility, the volume will be made available for free at the launch.
Attendees will be invited to make a voluntary donation, with proceeds to be shared between Graih Ministries (the successor to the original charity) and Christian Aid. Each copy will be hand-numbered and part of a limited print run.
Following the launch, copies of the book will be available at most public libraries across the Isle of Man. A small number of surplus copies will also be stocked by The Bridge Bookshop, The Churches’ Bookshop, and The Book Company. These outlets will continue to offer the book for free, alongside information for those who wish to donate.
If you wish to find out more about Michael and his work, you can contact him by emailing [email protected]