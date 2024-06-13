A popular local retail store is set to open its fifth shop in the island.
The news, shared on the retailer’s Facebook page, sparked excitement amongst the western community, and they’ve said it’s hoped the store will be open for mid-August. Currently, Jacs Stores operates two stores in Strand Street, Douglas, and one each in Ramsey and Castletown.
Known for a wide offering of products, including household goods, toys, baby and nursery items, fishing tackle, and hardware items, the new Peel location will primarily offer homewares and seasonal items, with a potential selection of toys depending on available space.
The retailer said: ‘We are thrilled to announce the planned opening of our fifth store in Peel.
‘Having received the keys yesterday, we can finally confirm the location.
‘We're aiming to open our doors in mid to late August, depending on the completion of the building works.’
The store will be in the former Lloyds Bank building on Douglas Street, opposite the recently closed Peel Legion building. The announcement of the store has been warmly received, with many locals expressing their enthusiasm for a new shopping venue in the west.
One said: ‘This is amazing. It’s so great to see a local company thriving and expanding.’
Another commented: ‘I hope it’s as good as the Castletown branch because that is the best shop in the island!’
And another added: ‘This is brilliant for us Peel residents that have to travel to get essential hardware, thanks for coming west and see you very soon!’
Jac Stores has promised to keep the public updated with further developments and sneak peeks as the opening date approaches.