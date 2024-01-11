Heron and Brearley has announced that Jaks Group is set to take over operations at two of its pubs.
Both the Highwayman in Peel and the Royal George in Ramsey will be ran by the group that are expanding out of Douglas.
With this new arrangement, Okells Inns now includes five tenancy agreements, including Barbary Coast in Douglas, Central in Ramsey, Highwayman in Peel, Royal George in Ramsey, the Colby Glen and a food partnership at the British in Douglas.
Steven Taylor, managing director of Okells Inns, said: 'We have built a strong relationship with Jaks Group since the 1990s.
'Consequently, it comes as no surprise that our partnership is extending to encompass additional tenancies.
'I am confident that Andy, Steve, and Darren’s entrepreneurial expertise will make a considerable impact in Peel and Ramsey.
'A varied range of pubs and bars around the island, is precisely what our local industry needs.'