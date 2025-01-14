The Isle of Man Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) is continuing its winter season of lectures with a presentation by Carys Owen entitled ‘Photographs of a Political Prisoner: James Brown of the Isle of Man Times’ on Saturday.
The talk will take place in the lecture theatre of the Manx Museum in Douglas, beginning at 2.30pm.
Carys is a recent MSt graduate from St John’s College, University of Oxford, where she read history of art and visual culture.
Prior to this, she also completed her BA in history of art at the University of Oxford.
During her Master’s degree, she focused on colonial histories, writing her dissertation on James Brown and his use of photography to help reinforce his case.
Carys now works as an outreach officer at one of Oxford’s colleges, delivering talks to school students across the West Midlands.
Carys says of her lecture subject: ‘After repeatedly publishing critical articles about the House of Keys in his newspaper the Isle of Man Times, James Brown was summoned before the Keys in 1864 and accused of libel.
Subsequently, Brown was unlawfully sentenced to six months in prison for his impertinence, prompting public outcry and a critical reassessment of the Keys that ultimately led to its democratisation in 1867.
During the seven weeks of his sentence served before the British government secured his release, James Brown orchestrated what would now be called a photoshoot of himself within the prison, a remarkable occurrence.
Using an art historical approach, this lecture will examine three photographs taken that day, one of which has never-before been studied, to explore how and why Brown chose to produce and circulate such images.
Other 19th century political portrait photographs, namely those of Irish politician Daniel O’Connell and American abolitionist Frederick Douglass, will be used to support ideas around Brown’s use of photography for self-promotion.
The impact of these images after Brown’s death will also be discussed, noting their role in defining his legacy.
As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and Cary’s talk will be followed by tea and biscuits.
Non-members attending the lecture will be invited to make a small donation.
The winter programme of lectures will continue at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 15, with Peter Geddes MBE speaking on the topic of ‘Bradda Mines’ in which he will outline discoveries made in this area’s labyrinth of workings by the Laxey Mines Research Group.
For details about the IoMNHAS and how to join, email [email protected], visit www.manxantiquarians.com or the society’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety