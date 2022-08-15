Jasmine swims here from Anglesey

Subscribe newsletter
World record chaser Jasmine Harrison stopped off in the Isle of Man on Thursday for two days during her attempt at an extraordinary swimming challenge.
The challenge is to swim the full length of the British Isles.
The 22-year-old teacher from Thirsk, North Yorkshire, set off on July 1 with the aim of swimming from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
Harrison described the island as ‘absolutely beautiful, very welcoming’ and she said it made her want to come here on holiday.
The journey to the island proved to be difficult, with the tides being ‘very confusing’ and the Calf Sound in particular being ‘pretty challenging’.
‘There came a point where I could see Man, and hear motorbikes but it just wasn’t getting any closer,’ said the swimming instructor.
Jasmine swam to Peel from Holyhead in Anglesey.
She was greeted in Peel Marina by Girlguiding IOM, where she did a question and answer session with the Girl Guides.
Jasmine is a North Yorkshire North East county ambassador for Girlguiding UK so it seemed fitting for the local troop to give her a proper welcome.
The evening was spent relaxing and resting up for the following day where she set off toward the Scottish coast.
Jasmine, who is helped by a support crew in a boat and a kayaker, expects to take three months to finish and will make her the first female to complete this challenge. She’s taking on the adventure for charity.
The two main charities benefitting from her efforts are Surfers against Sewage and Sea Shepherds UK, which promotes cleaner beaches and waters, and protecting wildlife respectively.
‘I’m really looking forward to swimming along the coast of Scotland, with highlights including swimming under the Skye bridge and past places I went on holiday to as a child,’ said Jasmine, who had never been to the Isle of Man before her arrival.
Jasmine is already the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean, completing that challenge in February.
