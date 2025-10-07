The daughter of former Top Gear and Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy Clarkson has shared a reflective post about her links to the Isle of Man.
Emily Clarkson, who has 455,000 followers on Instagram, is the eldest of Clarkson’s three children. A writer and podcaster, she has built her own career outside her father’s profile.
Her work focuses on feminism, body image and mental health. She is the author of Can I Speak to Someone in Charge? and co-hosts the podcast Should I Delete That? with Alex Light, which discusses topics such as social media, self-esteem and personal growth.
Emily’s connection to the Isle of Man comes through her mother, Frances Cain, who is Manx. In a post on Instagram yesterday, Emily shared a photograph of Castletown beach, writing: ‘And now I’m back on the best place in the world and can breathe out.’
She later posted an image of herself running into the sea in a green swimsuit, adding that cold water swimming helps her mental health.
‘Hormones kicking my ass, I’ve been in a weird place this last week,’ she wrote. ‘My Grannie got in the sea every day March through October - she said it was medicinal, which she was obviously right about, because Castletown beach is now my most calming place ever.’
She added: ‘Totally nuts, but after coming here my whole life (my mum is Manx) we’ve been invited by the Tourist Board (Visit Isle of Man) this week, which is amazing and has probably come just in the nick of time.’
While Jeremy Clarkson’s roots are in Yorkshire, Emily’s maternal family has long-standing ties to the island. Her grandfather, Robert Henry Cain, who settled on the Isle of Man after retiring, was awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery during the Second World War.
He died in 1974 in Sussex, and his ashes were later interred in the family grave at Braddan Cemetery.