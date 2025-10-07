The Castletown and District Over-60s’ Club is inviting families to its annual Hop-tu-Naa dance party, set to take place on Friday, October 31 at Morton Hall in Castletown.
This long-standing event celebrates the traditional Manx festival of Hop-tu-Naa and is tailored especially for children.
The evening will feature music, dancing and themed competitions, including prizes for the best costume, best turnip lantern and best pumpkin.
DJ ‘Jinny the Witch’ will provide disco entertainment throughout the event, and attendees are encouraged to wear costumes, with optional dressing up for both children and adults.
Tony Brown, chairman of the club, commented: ‘This is an annual event we organise for the children of our community, and children from further afield are also most welcome to come along with their family and join in the fun.
‘It is a very popular, children’s fun event with a number of fun competitions, along with Hop-tu-Naa disco dancing with DJ Jinny the Witch.
‘This is for children of all ages and their families, with dancing and, most importantly, lots of fun. It’s going to be spooky!’
The community event runs from 6pm to 7pm and is open to children and families from across the island. Admission is 50p for children aged 14 and under, and £1 for adults.
Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase during the event.
The Over-60s Club said no advance booking is required, and all are welcome to join the festivities by simply turning up on the evening.
