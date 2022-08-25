Jessie’s 107th birthday celebrations!
Jessie Carter
Subscribe newsletter
One of the oldest people in the Isle of Man celebrated her birthday this week.
Jessica Carter turned 107 on Wednesday and celebrated with all her friends and staff at the care home in Grove Mount Residential Home in Ramsey.
Born on August 24, 1915, in Bootle, Merseyside, to Edith and William, Jessica, or Jessie as she prefers to be called, played an active role in the war effort.
During the Second World War Jessie drove an ambulance for the West Riding County Ambulance Services in Yorkshire for six years.
She was also the first female to work in advertising at Gordon Advertising in 1948, holding a senior position sorting out adverts for Butlin’s and The Great Yorkshire Show.
In 1958 Jessie and Fred, her late husband, moved to the Isle of Man.
Her love for horses led her to get a job at the Home of Rest for Old Horses on Richmond Hill, Braddan.
After Fred died before their 26th wedding anniversary, relatives tried to encourage Jessie to move back to Yorkshire but she didn’t want to. She had settled and had built up many friendships in the Isle of Man.
To keep herself busy Jessie did voluntary work at the Save the Children charity and Ramsey Cottage Hospital as a tea lady for 23 years and was a member of The League of Friends for Ramsey Cottage Hospital.
In 2019 Jessie went into Grove Mount Residential Home for respite stay, however she decided she enjoyed it so much that she wanted to make her stay permanent. She has lived there ever since.
Her friend, Janette Taylor, said the birthday celebrations went well.
She said: ‘I must say me and the ladies had a fabulous time celebrating Jessie’s 107th birthday.
‘The staff are just amazing and made Jessie’s day so special, so a huge big thank you from me.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |