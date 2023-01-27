A Jewish Sabbath service held at the weekend attracted 30 people wanting to know more.
Held at a house in Douglas, it was led by rabbi Alexandra Wright, the president of Liberal Judaism in the UK, who had travelled to the island to lead Sunday’s Holocaust memorial service.
Among those who attended were Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with his wife Lady Philippa Lorimer, Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, members of the Jewish community and people who were interested in learning more.
Organiser Carol Jempson said: ‘I’ve got quite a small house and there were about 28 to 30 people.
‘It was a service led by the rabbi, where she did some religious stuff but was mindful of the fact she didn’t have her normal congregation, so she explained a lot of what usually happens and about the scrolls and other things that are used.
‘It was part service and part informative session. It was also part interactive so if we wanted to ask any questions, we could.
‘When it was all over we had the blessing of the bread and wine.
‘We didn’t have any wine but she told me we could use grape juice.
‘Everyone said they learned something from it.’
She also organised the Holocaust memorial service, which took place at St Mary of the Isle Church on Hill Street in Douglas, alongside Leonard Singer.
National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme for this year was ‘ordinary people’ and aimed to highlight the ordinary people who let genocide happen as well as the ordinary people who were persecuted.
The service was attended by over 200 people.
‘I’ve been getting messages all day about how wonderful it all was so I’m very happy,’ said Ms Jempson.
‘All the secondary schools sent two senior pupils and each one of the two does a reading and the other lights a candle in memory of the people who died in the Holocaust.
‘We had the honour this year of having the Manx bard Michael Manning to do a poem and he wrote one specially for us.
‘He recited it beautifully, it was absolutely lovely.
‘Thank you to all of those people who take part every year, without them it couldn’t happen. Often they go unnoticed.’