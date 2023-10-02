After a significant break, Jurby Fruit and Flower Show returned with a staggering 730 exhibits.
The event ran annually until 2004 but was forced to stop after a number of volunteers left, but a committee was set up this year to bring the northern show back.
Saturday saw large crowds attend Jurby Parish Hall to enjoy the monumental day, with Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer officially opening the first Jurby Produce Show in 19 years.
There were 16 different categories available to enter, with 120 classes. A total of 293 people entered the show in various classes, with organisers of the show saying ‘it’s safe to say we came back with an enormous bang!’
Sue Cooke was the proud winner of The Leonard Dawson Memorial Rosebowl (best in show) for her framed cross-stitch exhibit.
Kelly Charman, chair of Jurby Parish Commissioners and at the forefront of the historic show returning, said the entire committee worked tirelessly to bring the show back. She said: ‘The whole committee worked incredibly hard to make this happen, the hall looked fabulous and the show was so well received. We are all completely overwhelmed by it all!’
Following the show the local produce was auctioned off , with the Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives pop-up mhelliah taking place in the hall throughout the evening.
Jurby resident Simon Clarke took to the mic and sold all the various produce on display.