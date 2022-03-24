Jurby primary school celebrates 40 years

Jurby primary school has celebrated its 40th anniversary, with a whole host of events enjoyed by both current and former pupils.

It is the smallest school in the island, with 60 pupils and four teachers – though it is looking to expand enrolment with the creation of the new Jurby housing estate.

An open evening was held last week with invitations extended to all former pupils and staff so that they could come in and see how the school had changed over past decades.

There was also and exhibition with historical photos of the school and old class photos.

After that, there was a ‘Back to the 80s day’ where children and staffed dressed up in 80s styles.

Head teacher Will Nelson said that around 100 people came to the open day, including local MHKs Tim Johnston and Alfred Cannan, and Darren Hope the sidecar TT racer – a school governor whose children attend the school.

Another well-known local figure associated with the school is Erica Black, who works as a cook there and whose children and grandchildren all attended the school.

Asked how much the visitors thought the school had changed, Mr Nelson said they had noticed that ‘it was much brighter, much more lively than when they were at the school’.

‘But the actual physical structure hasn’t changed greatly,’ he added.

And for Mr Nelson, head teacher since 2013, he said that the biggest changes had been ‘that the school has become brighter, and has even more freedom with the curriculum – allowing the children to engage in areas of learning that are of interest to them.

‘There’s more flexibility in the curriculum than existed 20 years ago.’

There had also been the creation of a new library and the purchase of a minibus.

He continued: ‘And we’re getting the community a lot more involved in the school now – so we have things like the soft play for the community, so mums and tots coming in on a Tuesday afternoon’.

Asked what made Jurby unique, Mr Nelson said again it was the extent of its community involvement – being the only school in the island that has ‘community school’ in the official title.

A time capsule is also being buried under a fruit tree in the school grounds, which includes written thoughts from students about what they would like to be doing in 40 years time, along with other things like copies of the day’s national paper, and the Isle of Man Examiner.

There will also be coins and banknotes, with the expectation that physical currency will no longer be used in 40 years.