A jury has been formally discharged after failing to reach a unanimous verdict in an indecent assault trial.
The defendant had been standing trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery accused of four counts of indecently assaulting a child.
He was charged before anonymity laws were brought in, but Media Isle of Man has chosen not to name him.
The trial opened on Monday and the jury retired on Thursday to consider its verdicts.
But late on Friday morning, the seven members of the jury returned to court when their forewoman was asked if they reached a verdict on which they were all agreed on any of the counts. She replied that they had not.
She was then asked if they thought it would be possible to reach a unanimous verdict if the jury was given more time. The forewoman replied that she don’t believe so.
Deemster Graeme Cook discharged the jurors and told them they would not be called for jury service again for the next three years.
He adjourned the case until November 26 for the prosecution to consider whether or not they will be seeking a further trial.
The defendant’s bail was extended.