A Newton hearing will need to take place before a teenager is sentenced for punching a woman 11 times in a pub after her basis of plea was rejected by the prosecution.
Kelly Marie Cain, 18, attacked her victim in the toilets at the Wetherspoon pub in Douglas and left her lying on the floor, bleeding from her nose.
The victim suffered a swollen nose, with a possible hairline fracture, as well as bruising to her shoulders.
Last month, Cain pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm in the lower courts, but Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sent to the higher court.
Cain appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday which heard the prosecution do not accept her basis of plea.
It means a Newton hearing will now be needed to decide upon the facts of the case.
A Newton hearing is held when a defendant pleads guilty but disagrees with the prosecution over key details of the offence, such as the level of violence used. The judge hears evidence and then decides which version of events to accept before passing sentence.
Last month the Deputy High Bailiff heard how police were called to the Conister Arms on July 5, at 12.45am. They found the victim with blood all over her face while Cain was sitting on a bench outside.
The victim said that she had initially been approached by one of Cain’s friends earlier in the evening, who said: ‘It’s messed up you got your family to talk to Kelly.’
The victim said that she was then later confronted by Cain in the toilets, who pushed her towards a cubicle, causing her to fall over.
Cain then dragged her out of the cubicle and grabbed her by her hair, throwing her to the floor and causing her to hit her head on a wall.
She then punched her three times before putting her knee on her and applying pressure.
She continued the assault with eight more punches, leaving the victim on the floor motionless.
At 12.53am Cain was arrested and when interviewed, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions, but after being shown CCTV footage said: ‘I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed.’
Mr Clegg said that a basis of plea would be entered before sentencing, which would state that there had been significant history between the defendant and the victim, involving an alleged campaign of harassment which had led to Cain dropping out of college.
The advocate said that it had been suggested that the complainant and her friends and family had been harassing Cain in Jaks earlier in the evening.
However, on Friday the higher court heard how the prosecution are not accepting the basis of plea put forward and the Newton hearing will take place on October 23.
Deemster Graeme Cook warned Cain that if the hearing finds against her it could mean she receives less or no credit for her early guilty plea.
Cain was bailed on the previous terms in the meantime.