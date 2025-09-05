A teenager who stabbed a woman up to nine times in a wooded area behind a Peel school will be sentenced in November.
Dylan Craig Minton, 18, initially pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but he changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in August.
The teenager, who lives at Kerroo Coar in Peel, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine, being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal cash (£1,035).
The offence was committed on Wednesday, September 4 last year in a wooded area near Campion Court in Peel, close to the Queen Elizabeth II High School.
A woman was taken to Noble’s Hospital after suffering nine stab wounds to her abdomen, arm, groin and back, and had to undergo surgery.
A trial had initially been set down for September 9 until Minton changed his plea.
Minton appeared by live video link at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday for a sentence date to be confirmed.
He will now be sentenced on November 7 after the completion of a social enquiry report requested by Minton’s advocate Louise Cooil. Minton was remanded in custody in the meantime.