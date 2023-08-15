Four-year-old Kaiden Taylor, who was hospitalised after swallowing a battery, is leaving hospital in England today after 27 days.
Kaiden, who lives in Douglas, had swallowed a button battery from the remote of a fan, and was airlifted to Alder Hey children’s hospital in Liverpool shortly after.
The battery was removed by surgery at the hospital around three hours after Kaiden had swallowed it.
The incident prompted dad, Ryan Taylor, to raise awareness about how severe cases can be, advising parents to take care as to what is in reach of small children and how important it is to seek immediate medical help.
Mr Taylor said: ‘It has been a very stressful and terrifying experience for all of us, but Kaiden has been incredibly brave and strong through everything he has had to go through since swallowing the button battery.
‘We did not know what the outcome was going to be when he first arrived at Alder Hey.
‘We had been told that it could cause catastrophic bleeding or become fatal by surgeons, and then Kaiden ended up in critical care.
‘The battery was inches away from going through his oesophagus, into his blood vessels and near a main artery.’
Ryan added: ‘Now he is going to be walking out of the hospital doors.
‘I would like to say a massive thank you to every nurse and doctor for everything they have done for Kaiden since he has been at Alder Hey and making sure he is still with us today.
‘I would also like to thank all my family and friends for their support especially my mum, she has been amazing.
‘Kaiden has been in the news about these button batteries in a bid to raise awareness, so this does not happen to anyone else’s children.’
Button batteries are increasingly common in devices and can be found in many toys, remote controls, watches, electric candles and hearing aids.
Due to the shape and size, similar to a coin, it according to health organisation Kids Health can commonly get stuck in the windpipe, with the chemicals in the batteries capable of causing severe burns or internal bleeding.
Ryan’s said: ‘Please take note and make sure your children can not get hold of them, it can cause serious damage or even be fatal.
‘If your child does swallow a button battery get medical help immediately.
He added: ‘We are so lucky Kaiden is still with us today.’