A missing three-legged Chihuahua was found on Sunday after an extensive three-day search.
Dolly was missing since 12pm on Thursday May 28, and was found in a garden not too far from home in Ashley Park, Onchan.
Search efforts included volunteers, drone operators and rescue personnel carrying out extensive operations across the area.
Two thermal imaging drone teams from local organisation ‘Noodle’s Canine Rescue’ also searched more than 2.4 square kilometres, accumulating over 13.5 hours of flight time.
Thanking those involved in the search, a spokesperson from the organisation commented: ‘Noodle’s Canine Rescue is still batting 100% - thank you to everyone who has supported with sharing, posting, searching, telling friends etc to spread the word.
‘Your help and support means the world and helps us make sure that dogs don’t stay missing for long on the Isle of Man.’
Search organisers noted that drone operations to locate Dolly were limited during periods of road closures associated with the Isle of Man TT races.
Ground search also conducted repeated sweeps of all areas within a 500-metre radius of the location where Dolly went missing.
Additional searches were carried out in nearby glens and woodland areas, with one volunteer reportedly covering approximately 40 miles on foot over a two-day period.
A scent dog in training, Noodle, was also deployed on several targeted searches as part of the ongoing effort.
As well as locating Dolly, Noodle’s Canine Rescue also helped to locate Toby, a two-year old Whippet who went missing in Ballasalla on Sunday.
The spokesperson added: ‘Toby had found himself stuck in a hedge a few fields away from home, but is now also back home after being safely recovered by his owner.
‘A special cheer for Toby and the much-loved Dolly, who captured hearts far and wide.’