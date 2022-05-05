Keep your dog on the lead

The Manx National Farmers’ Union has made a fresh appeal for people to be vigilant in the countryside.

It comes following more dog attacks on sheep during this year’s lambing season.

The Manx NFU said: ‘Livestock worrying is a constant concern and despite many campaigns, the incidence appear to be on the rise.

‘Sheep worrying has a direct impact on animal welfare, causing stress, suffering and in many cases, death.

‘For the farmer it brings emotional and economic difficulties, and as a farmer is legally entitled to shoot dogs caught in the act of worrying livestock, there is stress and upset for the owners.

‘It can be truly awful for everyone involved and yet it is easily prevented.’

The organisation said that whilst members are ‘always very thankful to the many visitors to the Manx countryside that respect the environment and understand why dogs must be on leads to protect livestock’ there are still ‘many misconceptions about pet dog behaviour’.

Sometimes dog owners feel that their dog should be allowed to run free, or that their dog won’t do any harm and is just ’playing’ or ‘having fun’.

However, chasing by dogs can cause serious damage to sheep, even if the dog doesn’t catch them.

The stress of worrying by dogs can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs.

Sheep fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape, damaging fences and field boundaries in the process.

Dog bites can cause death in sheep, necessitate them to be put down, or result in big veterinary bills.

The Manx NFU is advising everyone to stay away from fields with livestock in.

If this is not possible, keep dogs on short leads.

The union added: ‘If you have problems controlling your dog, get some training!

‘Keep a check on fences and gates at home and keep your garden as secure as possible to prevent dogs getting out.’

If you find yourself in a field of suddenly wary cattle, move away as carefully and quietly as possible, and if you feel threatened by cattle then let go of your dog’s lead and let it run free rather than try to protect it and endanger yourself.

This could give you time to get to safety, and most dogs can outrun cattle.

The Manx public can help support farmers and livestock further by being vigilant when out in the countryside.

If you spot anything of concern, contact the farmer or call the police.

If a dog is actively attacking sheep, call 999 and the police will tell the farmer.