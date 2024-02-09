The Mountain Road remains closed following the wintry weather earlier this week.
The Tholt-E-Will and Beinn-Y-Phott roads were also shut due to the weather.
The latter two have since been gritted and reopened but the Mountain Road will stay closed for the time being.
On Friday afternoon, the Department of Infrastructure commented on Facebook: ‘The department is working to clear the snow but unfortunately it is not open yet.
‘We'll make an announcement as soon as it is.
‘The matrix boards will also be changed.’