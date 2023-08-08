Two boys from Douglas have pledged to camp outside for a week in an attempt to raise money for charity.
Scott Reid and Douglas Swaine, both aged nine and from Douglas, plan to camp overnight in Scott’s back garden from Monday to Thursday, before camping outside the ‘Heroes On The Water’ building on Friday night in Port Soderick.
Scott and Douglas are aiming to raise £600, which will be split between the Royal British Legion and a homeless charity of their choice which is yet to be decided.
Scott, who has previously raised more than £300 for both the charitable organisation ‘Code Club’ and a charity supporting Ukraine, said: ‘Me and Douglas chose the Royal British Legion because we think it’s a really good cause.
‘I have raised money before to help Ukraine and this is a similar cause.
‘The camping can be really scary. Last night we woke up at 4am because we heard scratching on our tent, but it turns out it was just my rabbit trying to get in.
‘We will be very nervous before we camp at Port Soderick on Friday, but we will have an adult there this time to stay with us so it’s less scary.’
The two boys have also set up a raffle stand at Coffee Corner on Finch Road in Douglas, which is owned by Scott’s mum Peggy.
Tickets cost 50p, and prizes include vouchers, sandwiches and soft drinks from the coffee shop. Every ticket displays the tagline: ‘Thank you for your donation.’
If you wish to donate to the boys’ campaign, you can find them at their raffle stall at Coffee Corner today and tomorrow (August 10 and 11) from 8am to 12pm.