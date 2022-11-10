Kids can send lists to Santa
Children can post letters to Father Christmas and get a response through Isle of Man Post Office’s annual service.
IoMPO will be continuing its express letter service to the North Pole this year. The Post Office has said that Father Christmas will endeavour to respond to each and every single letter therefore these should be sent as soon as possible in an envelope with a first class stamp, ‘so it reaches Lapland in a timely manner’.
Letters without a stamp, however, will not reach Lapland.
To avoid any disappointment, all letters should include a return address so Father Christmas knows who to send a reply to.
Information about Father Christmas letters and sending and receiving Christmas mail can be found on the Christmas page of IoMPO’s website www.iompost.com/christmas.
There are also a number of collectable items that would make wonderful Christmas gifts which are available to browse and purchase from iompost.com/christmasgiftshop, says the postal service.
For those who prefer the option of a monetary gift or are going away for the festive period, IoMPO offers foreign currency, presented in a gift wallet and with free delivery, available to order at iompost.com/Forex or at your local post office in the island.
