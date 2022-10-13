Kids’ reading challenge stemmed interest in robots
A science and innovation-themed reading initiative saw around 100 children complete a library challenge.
The ‘Gadgeteers’ scheme, run by Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas in collaboration with The Reading Agency, was offered to four- to 11-year-olds with 200 readers signing up.
Alongside the goal of reading six different library books, children also had the chance to take part in STEM (science, engineering, technology and maths) workshops and model competitions.
Borough librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘The Gadgeteers reading challenge really was thrilling for everyone involved. To see so many young people sign up and get involved was a joy, as was the reaction to the STEM theme workshops where the children learned about the work of the Manx Wildlife Trust, weather forecasting, software engineering and energy sources.
‘A great time was had by all and we were delighted to have two fantastic supporters in Lloyds Bank and Love Tech.
‘Lloyds very kindly provided a range of prizes for various competitions such as a STEM quiz, a character hunt and book reviews, while we were also delighted that our friends at Love Tech agreed to run the workshops and supply the prize for our 3D model competition. It was a real team effort.’
Children who participated in the reading challenge could collect stickers along the way with those who completed it able to receive a medal and certificate.
